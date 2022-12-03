Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 204 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms have commented on OVV. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.