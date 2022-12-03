BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,643 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 50,971 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 366.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 134,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 106,050 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,192 shares of company stock worth $3,961,157 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

