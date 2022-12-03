Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 525,630 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,630 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NLOK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

