Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Cable One by 74.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,503 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $68,746,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 185,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,627,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 122,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,454,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 16.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 119,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO opened at $735.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $771.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,088.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,864.36. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

In related news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $673.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,368,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brad D. Brian bought 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

