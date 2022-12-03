Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 4.5%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) was up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 628,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 37,533,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 269,341 shares of company stock worth $1,941,056 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

