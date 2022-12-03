Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $72,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $130.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

