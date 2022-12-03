Natixis Cuts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 304,605 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Progressive were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.67. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $94.11 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.