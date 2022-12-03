Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 7,513 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Clorox Stock Up 0.5 %

Clorox Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $150.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average is $141.44. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.