Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 53,663 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,663 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.02% of Lamar Advertising worth $91,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $310,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1,208.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3,306.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 152,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 147,744 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 120.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

