Northern Trust Corp Has $117.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $374.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

