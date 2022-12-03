LPL Financial LLC Acquires 195,862 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,518,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,862 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $20,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,961,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

