Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.23% of Hawkins worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hawkins during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawkins by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HWKN opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

