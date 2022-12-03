Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153,063 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

NYSE LH opened at $241.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

