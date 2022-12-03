Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,699 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in WestRock by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in WestRock by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in WestRock by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in WestRock by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 95,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 70,077 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $37.85 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

