Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of W.W. Grainger worth $41,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 22.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 74.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 38.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

GWW opened at $602.08 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $554.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

