Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,642 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

