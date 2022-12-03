Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Camden Property Trust worth $37,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average is $128.45. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.83.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.