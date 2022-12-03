Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New Investment in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 97.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 41,192 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 12.4% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $244,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $179.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

