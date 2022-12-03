Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $268,000 in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 43,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.62. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

