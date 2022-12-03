Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of DAL opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 324.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

