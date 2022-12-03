Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

