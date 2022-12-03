Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $3,588,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $219.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.81. The firm has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

