Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,962 iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EIDO stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40.

