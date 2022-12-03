Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,640 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,640 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,503,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,376,000 after purchasing an additional 88,795 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,090,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 49,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

