Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Pinterest by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,645,000 after buying an additional 4,718,191 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Pinterest by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at $843,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,468,328 shares of company stock worth $35,932,441 in the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

