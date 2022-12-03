Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,275 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.