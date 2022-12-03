Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CMG shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,604.88 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,776.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,507.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,477.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.