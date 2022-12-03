Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,373 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,373 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NXP opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.