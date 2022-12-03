WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,946,014,000 after buying an additional 604,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after buying an additional 1,232,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after buying an additional 128,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,400,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,494,000 after buying an additional 683,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.3 %

WEC stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $98.35.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.45.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

