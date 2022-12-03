Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $343,000 in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 858,461 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $24.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

