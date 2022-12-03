Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after acquiring an additional 855,247 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,501,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,675,000 after acquiring an additional 207,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.