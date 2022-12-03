13,285 Shares in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 838.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of TBT stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

