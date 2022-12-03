Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,328,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $1,735,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,346,905.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total value of $5,347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,468,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $1,735,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,346,905.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 585,377 shares of company stock valued at $82,857,863 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $182.35 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $321.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.84 and a 200-day moving average of $148.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

