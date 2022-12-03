Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after acquiring an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,021,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $347.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.27. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

