5,393 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $79.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $87.78.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

