Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 539 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $104.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.90. The firm has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

