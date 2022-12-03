Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $138,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,045 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 228.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.52.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $106.71 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

