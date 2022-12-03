Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $176.63 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,110 shares of company stock worth $1,025,775. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

