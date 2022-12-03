Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 88,891 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,608,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 103,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $63.67.
