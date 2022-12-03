Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $146,000 in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 13.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in STORE Capital by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 49.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 360.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,238,000 after buying an additional 1,147,812 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 417,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

STOR opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

