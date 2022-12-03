7,056 Shares in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,056 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Community as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its position in First Community by 58.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Community by 11.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in First Community by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Community by 31.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in First Community by 50.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. First Community Co. has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

