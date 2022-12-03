Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWB opened at $224.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.