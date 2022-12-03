Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 20.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Switch during the first quarter valued at $1,177,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Switch by 63.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 84,895 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Switch by 17.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Switch

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,353,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,924,360 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,098.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Stock Up 0.0 %

SWCH stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 56.70% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Switch Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.82%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Stories

