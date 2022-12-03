Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $168,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,516 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 31,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $152.41 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.46. The firm has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

