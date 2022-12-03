Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $177,000 in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,277 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 44.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 33.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $29.15 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

