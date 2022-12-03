Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 833,241 shares of company stock valued at $93,845,333. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

