Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 243.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.
ABNB stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.60.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
