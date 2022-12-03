Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,945 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of The Carlyle Group worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,253 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,439,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,584,000 after buying an additional 639,831 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CG opened at $31.56 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.