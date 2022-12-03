Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth $90,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 2.8 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.22. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

