1,596 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,018.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

NYSE EMN opened at $87.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

