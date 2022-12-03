Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,668 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,668 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Equitable worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

